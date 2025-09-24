MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
In pictures: Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal attend ‘Homebound’ screening in Mumbai

Starring Ishaan Khattar, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, the Neeraj Ghaywan-directed film is set to release theatrically on September 26

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.09.25, 02:40 PM

Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar, Sharvari and Richa Chadha were among the celebrities who attended the special screening of Neeraj Ghaywan’s social drama Homebound in Mumbai on. Here’s a look.

Ishaan Khattar and Vishal Jethwa were all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet. The duo play childhood friends, struggling to land a police job, in the film. 

Hrithik Roshan was spotted sharing a warm embrace with  producer Karan Johar at the event.

Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in an ivory suit paired with a black shirt and trousers. 

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar also attended the special screening.

Mismatched actor Rohit Saraf looked adorable in a blue blazer. 

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, actress Khushi Kapoor, made a head-turning appearance at the screening in a black bodycon sleeveless dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Actress Sharvari looked stunning in a chic black and white short dress. 

Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi and Vicky Kaushal, who headlined Ghaywan’s debut directorial Maasan, had a reunion at the event. 

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor wore her mother Sridevi’s sari at the special screening.

Jigra actor Vedang Raina wore a stylish grey suit with a light blue tie.

