In pictures: Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal attend ‘Homebound’ screening in Mumbai

Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar, Sharvari and Richa Chadha were among the celebrities who attended the special screening of Neeraj Ghaywan’s social drama Homebound in Mumbai on. Here’s a look.

Ishaan Khattar and Vishal Jethwa were all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet. The duo play childhood friends, struggling to land a police job, in the film.

Hrithik Roshan was spotted sharing a warm embrace with producer Karan Johar at the event.

Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in an ivory suit paired with a black shirt and trousers.

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar also attended the special screening.

Mismatched actor Rohit Saraf looked adorable in a blue blazer.

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, actress Khushi Kapoor, made a head-turning appearance at the screening in a black bodycon sleeveless dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Actress Sharvari looked stunning in a chic black and white short dress.

Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi and Vicky Kaushal, who headlined Ghaywan’s debut directorial Maasan, had a reunion at the event.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor wore her mother Sridevi’s sari at the special screening.

Jigra actor Vedang Raina wore a stylish grey suit with a light blue tie.