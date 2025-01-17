Invincible Season 3 first-look pictures offer glimpse of new supervillain Powerplex

Prime Video has dropped first-look pictures of the highly-anticipated third season of the animated superhero series Invincible, introducing the new supervillain Powerplex who will bring more chaos to Mark Grayson's life. Here’s a look.

1 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the award-winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman, co-creator Cory Walker and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun). Mark inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined. Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he'll need to go to protect the people he loves.

2 6

Starring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons, Invincible’s voice cast also includes Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs and Jason Mantzoukas. Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow also feature on the cast.

3 6

The first three episodes of the upcoming instalment, co-produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, will be available to stream on Prime Video from February 6, with additional episodic drops every Thursday from March 13.

4 6

The first two seasons of the animated series received “Certified Fresh” rankings on Rotten Tomatoes and was awarded Rotten Tomatoes’ Golden Tomato Award for Best Animated Series in 2023.

5 6

In the comics, the supervillain Powerplex is angry at Mark Grayson for being mistakenly involved in the death of the former’s sister.

6 6

The executive producers of the series are Kirkman, Rogen, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, and Evan Goldberg. Helen Leigh and Cory Walker have served as the co-executive producers.