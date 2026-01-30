Rani Mukerji is the ‘soul’ of meaningful but predictable ‘Mardaani 3’: First-day viewers

Actress Rani Mukerji is the soul of Mardaani 3 with Mallika Prasad delivering a decent performance as an antagonist, said first-day viewers of the Abhiraj Minawala directorial on Friday.

“#RaniMukerji is as good as always, she has given a decent performance. She is the soul of Mardaani Franchise, the role perfectly suits her. We could not imagine anyone else other than Rani Mukerji for this role,” wrote an X user, heaping praise on the film’s storyline.

“Mallika Prasad is scary, she has given a menace performance, antagonists of Mardaani series are always top notch,” the post continues.

Another X user lauded Rani’s portrayal of police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. However, he also noted that despite several gripping scenes, the film seemed predictable.

“It's a joy of different kind to see #RaniMukerji kicking the @$$ of criminals. The balance of restraint and yet hard hitting that she perfectly strikes is worth applauding like always. The drama is also MOSTLY hard hitting but the punch of the first two parts is missing. It's not that intense this time (as of now). Pre interval suspense is also predictable,” reads the post on X.

Another first-day viewer noted that the third instalment is not very different from the previous two instalments of the Mardaani franchise.

“If you have liked Mardaani & Mardaani 2 then you’d love Mardaani 3 as well. There is almost no difference between the 3 movies. Same kind of movies, same kind of premise, same kind of screenplay and same kind of climax. No difference, all same to same,” he wrote.

Also starring Janki Bodiwala, Mardaani 3 sees Rani’s Shivani investigating the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing under mysterious circusmtances in just three months. Jisshu Sengupta, Mikhail Yawalkar and Indraneel Bhattacharya also play key roles in the thriller, which is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

“Mardaani 3 is proof that meaningful cinema still commands love,” posted an X user, while another remarked, “Mardaani 3 is Rani supremacy.”

Another first-day viewer called the film a “realistic and grounded” version of Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham.

The original Mardaani film, which came out in 2014, emerged as a sleeper hit, with its sequel hitting theatres five years later. The first film amassed approximately Rs 31.4 crore at the domestic box office, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The second film, on the other hand, earned Rs 47.35 crore nett domestically.