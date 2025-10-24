Shah Rukh Khan not Ajay Devgn was first choice for ‘Company’: Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was his original choice for the role of underworld don Malik in his 2002 gangster drama Company, before ultimately casting Ajay Devgn in the part.

“My first instinct was to cast Shah Rukh Khan. I went and narrated the story to him, and he was interested. But I somehow felt Shah Rukh has this natural body language, very energetic, he’s like a live wire. The idea of Malik’s character was that of a subtle guy, laid-back and cold-minded when he’s thinking. I thought SRK’s natural energy would go against that. To make Shah Rukh still would be an injustice to both him and the film,” Varma said in a recent interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think there’s a performing actor and then there’s an actor. I’m not saying one is better than the other, but it’s just a different style of acting. A guy like Shah Rukh should be left to himself. I think directors trying to make him fit into a different kind of character won’t work,” the filmmaker added.

“But Ajay was naturally suited for that role, he’s very calm. That’s when I decided to cast Ajay instead. I just had one meeting with SRK, and in that itself I realised it wouldn’t work, but I didn’t tell him,” he further said.

“The same day I came out of Shah Rukh’s house after the meeting, I called Ajay and finalised him for the role on the spot,” he told Siddharth Kannan.

The director also disclosed that Abhishek Bachchan was his first choice for the role of Chandrakant “Chandru” Nagre, but the actor was unavailable due to prior commitments. Varma then opted to cast a newcomer, selecting Vivek Oberoi for the part.

Helmed by Ram Gopal Varma and written by Jaideep Sahni, Company also starred Mohanlal, Manisha Koirala, Antara Mali, and Seema Biswas. The film served as the second instalment in Varma’s gangster trilogy, following Satya (1998). It was a commercial success, earning Rs 25.02 crore gross.

Varma is now set to reunite with Satya actor Manoj Bajpayee for an upcoming horror comedy titled Police Station Mein Bhoot. The release date and further cast details are yet to be announced.