‘Cocktail’ sequel in the works; likely to star Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon

A sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 2012 romance drama Cocktail is in the works, stylist Anaita Shroff hinted on Friday.

Anaita dropped a photo of a Cocktail 2 script, sparking speculation about it being a follow-up to the Homi Adajania directorial that marked the acting debut of Diana Penty.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per media reports, the film, which reportedly stars Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor, will go on floors in August.

The photo shared on Anaita’s Instagram story shows a cocktail glass placed on a script of Cocktail 2. Text “Let the prep begin” is written across it.

Thirteen years after the original film hit theatres on July 13, 2012, Homi Adajania returns to direct the sequel.

Cocktail follows the story of a complex love triangle between a man (played by Saif Ali Khan) and two women (played by Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty), who are best friends, yet complete opposites.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, the script of Cocktail 2 will be penned by Luv Ranjan.

Further details about the film are kept under wraps.

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor were seen together in the 2024 movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Cocktail 2 will mark Rashmika Mandanna’s first on-screen collaboration with Shahid Kapoor.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has completed shooting for Dhanush-starrer romantic musical Tere Ishk Mein, a spin-off to the 2013 Aanand L Rai-directed romance drama Raanjhanaa.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is currently working on Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming yet-to-be-titled directorial, also starring Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa, which marks her first solo lead. The actress also has Maddock Films’ upcoming horror-comedy Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana in the pipeline. She will also star in The Girlfriend, Rainbow and Pushpa 3.