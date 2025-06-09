‘Heartstopper’ movie starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke is now in production

The film adaptation of the queer romance series Heartstopper, starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, is now in production, Netflix said on Monday. The streamer had announced in April that the show will conclude with a feature film.

The upcoming movie, based on the sixth volume of the Heartstopper comics by Alice Oseman, will star Connor and Locke (who will also serve as executive producers). It is written by Oseman, who will also executive produce the film.

“The Heartstopper movie is officially in production,” the streaming platform wrote alongside a photo featuring the lead actors with Oseman.

The Netflix show, which ran for three seasons, revolves around two teenagers — the high-school sweetie Charlie (Joe Locke) and his jock classmate Nick (Kit Connor) — who navigate high school and young love.

After meeting for the first time when they are made to sit together in class, Charlie and Nick’s unlikely friendship turns into something more, as Charlie falls for Nick even though he thinks he does not stand a chance. Little does he know that Nick has fallen even harder for him, making for a “heartstopping” romance in the backdrop of a teenage coming-out story.

“After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie’s friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on,” reads the synopsis of the upcoming Heartstopper film.