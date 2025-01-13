Masaba Gupta reveals daughter’s name on Lohri

Fashion designer-turned-Netflix star Masaba Gupta has named her daughter Matara, she said on Monday.

“Three months with my Matara. The name embodies the divine feminine energies of nine Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes,” wrote Masaba in her Instagram post.

On the occasion of Lohri, the actress shared a picture of a bracelet which reads ‘Matara’. The photo also teases a glimpse of her daughter’s hand.

Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra on January 27, 2023, after nearly three years of dating. The couple had fallen in love in 2020 after meeting on the sets of the Netflix show Masaba Masaba. Masaba and Satyadeep welcomed their daughter on October 11, 2024.

At 19, Masaba applied for fashion in Mumbai with support from Indian couturier Wendell Rodricks. Her first collection was named Kattran. In 2009, Masaba founded her own fashion label, House of Masaba.

In 2019, Netflix announced a new TV series Masaba Masaba, starring Masaba and her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta. Masaba Masaba is a semi fictional series in which the mother-daughter duo offer glimpses into their lives in the fashion and film industries. Satyadeep plays Masaba’s ex-husband in the series.

In August last year, Neena attended Masaba’s star-studded baby shower. Sonam Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Rhea Kapoor were among the other celebrities present at the event.

Masaba also essayed the role of Saiba in Pritish Nandy’s Modern Love Mumbai, a 2022 romantic comedy anthology series available on Prime Video.