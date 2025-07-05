MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Actor Julian McMahon, who played Doctor Doom in 'Fantastic Four', dies of cancer at 56

The actor was best known for starring in films ‘Fantastic Four’, ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and ‘Charmed’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.07.25, 02:18 PM
Julian McMahon

Julian McMahon Instagram

Actor Julian McMahon, known for starring in films like Fantastic Four, FBI: Most Wanted and Charmed, died of cancer at the age of 56 in Florida on July 2, as per US media reports.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” McMahon’s wife, Kelly McMahon, said in a statement to Deadline.

Beginning his career as a model, McMahon made his acting debut with the 1992 Australian-American movie Wet and Wild Summer! alongside Elliot Gould.

After appearing on NBC’s Another World in 1993, McMahon moved into primetime television as a regular cast member on the network’s crime drama Profiler, staying with the show for its entire four-season run. He later starred for three seasons as the demon Cole Turner on WB’s hit supernatural series Charmed (1998 -2006).

McMahon’s role in Nip/Tuck (2003-2010) made him a well-known actor, and he kept that success going by starring in FBI: Most Wanted (2020 - 2025).

McMahon was also known for his roles in films like Premonition, RED, Paranoia, You’re Not You, and Swinging Safari. Most recently, he appeared in the 2024 movie The Surfer alongside Nicolas Cage. The film, directed by Lorcan Finnegan, debuted in the Midnight Screenings section at the Cannes Film Festival.

McMahon, who is survived by his wife Kelly McMahon and daughter Madison ‘Maddy’ McMahon, was last seen in Netflix’s murder mystery series The Residence.

