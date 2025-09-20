‘Boss Lady Power’: Fans think Deepika Padukone’s ‘King’ post with Shah Rukh Khan is a veiled response to ‘Kalki’ controversy

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post announcing that she will be onboarding Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, is being interpreted by fans as a veiled response to controversies surrounding her exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel and Spirit.

Deepika shared a picture of herself and Shah Rukh holding hands. “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success,” she wrote in the caption.

“I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?,” she added.

Fans immediately took over the comments section, with many applauding the actress for ‘taking a stand for herself’.

Deepika’s post comes days after Telugu production banner Vyajanthi Movies announced her departure from Kalki 2989 AD. Earlier this year, Deepika also exited filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action drama Spirit.

“Kalki and Sandeep Reddy Wanga movie #spirit, that is, after leaving #Prabhas‌'s movie, Deepika Padukone held the hand of Shahrukh Khan, and the shooting of the most awaited film of the year King movie is ready to start,” one X user wrote on the platform.

Praising the actress, one fan wrote, “Deepika once again handled this mess like a queen and gave the best response to those people. Also, my SRK-DP heart got so happy after seeing this.”

“Deepika Padukone shows her Boss Lady power....rejects Auralees Actor #Prabhas's #Spirit and #Kalki2.... joins the sets of #King like a true queen,” reads another post.

“Deepika Padukone Saying "Go to Hell" to all the #Prabhas‌ cry babies and South media portals defaming her by casually dropping a picture holding SRK's Hands from the set of #King. You Slay Queen #DeepikaPadukone,” wrote another X user.

Deepika starred alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. Set in a dystopian future, the story follows a group tasked with rescuing the unborn child of lab subject SUM-80, named Kalki.