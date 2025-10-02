‘Ambitious, spiritual, powerful’: Fans bowled over by Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara Chapter 1’

Rishab Shetty has delivered a powerhouse performance in Kantara: Chapter 1, first-day viewers said on Thursday, with many calling it goosebumps-inducing.

The pan-India movie from Hombale Films is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara, also written and fronted by Shetty.

“Kantara Chapter 1 is visually breathtaking & deeply rooted in folklore…! Rishab Shetty shines again—1st half is a little slow, but the 2nd half HITS HARD…! Ambitious, spiritual & powerful. Interval block & last 20 mins = PURE GOOSEBUMPS…! Huge kudos to the art team,” wrote a fan on X.

Shetty reprises his role as the protagonist in Kantara: Chapter 1. Rukmini Vasanth and Jisshu Sengupta also play key roles in the film. The prequel is written and directed by Shetty. B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music for Kantara: Chapter 1.

The film doesn’t just deliver, it captivates the audience, finding a place in “the league of global cinema”, a viewer shared on X. “Kantara Chapter 1 is a cinematic experience that blends myth, culture, and raw storytelling into a visually arresting spectacle. From its atmospheric world-building to Rishab Shetty’s commanding direction, every frame feels purposeful and immersive,” they added.

“Just now completed watching Kantara: Chapter 1. Peak performance @shetty_rishab and this one stole my heart,” another fan tweeted.

Calling the film “divine” and a “masterpiece”, an X user posted, “#RishabhShetty Living up to every ounce of his name. Gives justice to his name.”

The film tells a fictional story inspired by the traditions and conflicts surrounding human-forest relationships in coastal Karnataka, specifically focusing on the practice of Bhoota Kola.