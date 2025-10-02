‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ to premiere on JioHotstar on October 16

Final Destination Bloodlines, the sixth film in the American horror film franchise, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on October 16, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

“Death runs in the family. Final Destination: Bloodlines streaming 16th October onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on JioHotstar,” reads the caption of their announcement made on Instagram.

Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, Final Destination Bloodlines hit theaters on May 14. Released 14 years after the first movie, it is adapted from a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. The characters are created by Jeffrey Reddick.

Final Destination Bloodlines stars Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore and Brec Bassinger. Late actor Tony Todd, who has voiced William Bludworth in Final Destination, Final Destination 2 and Final Destination 5, will appear posthumously in the film.

Final Destination Bloodlines is produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and Toby Emmerich. The executive producers are David Siegel, Warren Zide, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro.

The first Final Destination film came out in 2000 and the franchise went on to have four more films. The films revolve around young people receiving strange predictions about their deaths — be it while boarding a plane or riding a rollercoaster.

Final Destination Bloodlines is presented by New Line Cinema in association with Domain Entertainment, A Practical Pictures, Freshman Year and Fireside Films Production.