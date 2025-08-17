‘Swag on point’: Fans rave about Aryan Khan’s screen presence in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ teaser

Fans cannot stop raving about Aryan Khan’s swag and screen presence in the first-look teaser of his directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a new series set to hit Netflix soon.

Shortly after the teaser was released on Sunday, social media users heaped praise on Aryan, pointing out how his screen presence matched that of his father, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

“#AaryanKhan needs to act. His dialogue delivery and swag is on point. And he looks so much like SRK,” wrote an X user.

“This guy should be a hero. He has the X factor which will make audiences visit theatres,” wrote a fan on X.

Noting his striking resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan, another fan wrote on Reddit, “The best thing is he looks like his father and yet also looks different. Anyway, excited to see his directorial debut.”

Reddit

Fans also praised Aryan’s diction and screen presence. “Aryan khan, he has everything, the screen presence, the dialogue delivery, the looks, the rizz, the smile, the charm, the aura and most importantly a proper Hindi diction. The legacy really does run in the genes,” wrote a social media user on X.

“From SRK’s magic to Aryan’s aura — the saga continues,” reads another post on X.

Aryan, 27, has written and directed The Ba***ds of Bollywood, starring Kill actor Lakshya alongside Raghav Juyal and Sahher Bambba. Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh and Anyaa Singh also play key roles in the series, produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

A preview of the show will be unveiled on August 20.