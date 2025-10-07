Malayalam superstar Mohanlal receives commendation from Indian Army Chief

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was awarded commendation by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi on Tuesday, the actor said in a social media post.

Sharing a photo with Dwivedi, Mohanlal wrote, “Today, I had the honour of being called by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, to the Army Headquarters, where I was awarded the COAS Commendation Card in the presence of seven Army Commanders.”

Mohanlal, an honorary lieutenant colonel in the territorial army, said it was an ‘honour’ to receive the commendation from the Army Chief. “Receiving this recognition as an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel is a moment of immense pride and gratitude. I remain deeply thankful to General Upendra Dwivedi, the entire Indian Army, and my parent unit of the Territorial Army for this honour and their unwavering support,” he added.

Speaking to the media after the event, the actor said he has been doing all that he can for the Indian army and for the betterment of civilians. Mohanlal also said that he is looking forward to making more films about the army with director Major Ravi.

Mohanlal, 65, was presented with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan on September 23.

He was recently felicitated by the Kerala government for winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Mohanlal recently starred in the romantic comedy Hridayapoorvam. His upcoming projects include Vrusshabha, Drishyam 3, and Patriot.