Fans have a meltdown on social media over ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 finale cliffhanger

Season 2 of The Last of Us, directed by Naughty Dog, has officially concluded, but its finale has received a mixed response from fans.

Known for its emotionally charged storytelling and high-stakes drama, the episode pushed characters to their limits and delivered some powerful moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the second season as a whole kept viewers engaged, the final episode fell short of audience expectations, with fans complaining the finale did not meet the desired level of tension and impact expected from a true cliffhanger.

Following a penultimate episode focused entirely on flashbacks, the Season 2 finale shifts back to the present, unfolding over the events of Day 3 during Dina (Isabela Merced) and Ellie’s time in Seattle.

Expressing shock and heartbreak over the finale, one fan tweeted, “What kind of ending was that!! OMG. So many things, questions, & heartbreak.”

In Episode 2 of The Last of Us Season 2, fans were left heartbroken after Pascal’s character Joel was brutally killed by Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby. Joel’s death leads to Ellie seeking vengeance, embarking on a tumultuous journey to track down Abby in Seattle and kill her.

Another fan shared a post, saying Season 2 of #TheLastOfUs met their expectations but not in a positive way. “We all knew it wasn’t gonna be as good as Season 1 since it adapts Part 2, and it shows.”

Season 1 of the series, adapted from the popular video game of the same name, ended with Miller saving Ellie from a medical procedure that was going to kill her but provide a cure for the fungal infection spreading across the world. In order to save her, Miller went on a killing spree and lied to her about it.

Based on an eponymous video game developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation consoles, the events in The Last of Us unfold two decades after the collapse of civilisation. Joel Miller, a resilient survivor, is tasked with escorting Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of a harsh quarantine zone. What starts as a simple assignment evolves into a harsh and emotional journey as they navigate a world overrun by zombies infected with a parasitic fungus.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another X user shared, “The masterpiece that s1 was and then they just… completely fumbled s2? NOT locking in for s3 unfortunately #TheLastOfUs.”

“That was SUCH a good episode. The ending being the same dialogue. Amazing. #thelastofusfinale,” heaping praise on the finale episode, another X user tweeted.

Sharing a clip of Young Manzino and Bella Ramsey from the video game series, a fan wrote, “Bella Ramsey and Young Manzino scenes were *chef’s kiss*. I mean, they were the stars of that finale.”

The second season features several new characters — Abby, Eugene and the ruthless militia leader Isaac Dixon, played by Kaitlyn Dever, Joe Pantoliano and Jeffrey Wright, respectively.

Expressing disappointment over Ellie’s character in the show, another X user wrote, “Ellie's screaming of WHERE IS SHE? has less impact this season... She hasn't shown much rage and grief in the buildup to beating Nora. She's been happy starting a relationship with Dina and wandering around Seattle having fun. #TheLastOfUs.”

A fan experienced a meltdown after watching the latest episode of The Last of Us.

Sharing a mix of praise and frustration, one fan on X wrote, “Bella Ramsey’s performances are so good, but man I really don’t like Ellie as a character sometimes… which is kind of the point. #TheLastOfUs does so well with the gray area. All of the Jesse stuff was really great in the season finale.”