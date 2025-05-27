Tom Cruise thanks audience, cast and crew for ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ success

Hollywood star Tom Cruise expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans and the entire crew of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, celebrating the film’s impressive box office success in a post on Tuesday.

“This weekend was one for the history books! Congratulations and thank you to every filmmaker, every artist, every crew member and every single person who works at the studios. To every theatre and every employee who helps bring these stories to audiences, thank you,” the 62-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

“To everyone that works at Paramount Pictures and Skydance, thank you for your many years of partnership and unwavering support,” Cruise added. “And most of all, thank you to audiences everywhere — for whom we all serve and for whom we all love to entertain.”

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has minted Rs 1,615 crore worldwide. The spy thriller has earned Rs 75.30 crore nett in India so far. Released in Indian theatres on May 17, a week before its global premiere, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2025 in India, earning Rs 16.50 crore at the domestic box office on Day 1.

Directed by Tom Cruise’s long-time collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning follows Ethan Hunt and his team as they chase a rogue artificial intelligence known as the Entity, a threat that could endanger all of humanity.

The Mission: Impossible film series follows the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), a secret espionage agency tasked with preventing global catastrophes through covert operations.

The franchise began with the 1996 original film, followed by Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), Mission: Impossible III (2006), Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023).

Alongside Cruise, the ensemble cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, and Nick Offerman.