Tijl Beckand to Alan Cumming: Hosts who made ‘The Traitors’ a global success before India debut

Originally launched in the Netherlands as De Verraders, reality show The Traitors has grown into a global sensation adapted in over 30 countries. The show’s hosts, in different versions, have added to its demand worldwide, each bringing a distinct presence — from Claudia Winkleman’s dry wit to Alan Cumming’s theatrical flair.

As The Traitors prepares to make its Indian debut on Prime Video on June 12, with Karan Johar as the host, here’s a look at the iconic figures who have led the game of deception across the globe before the Indian filmmaker.

Tijl Beckand

1 5 Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Dutch comedian and presenter Tijl Beckand brought a perfect balance of theatrical tension and wry humour to the show’s very first version, De Verraders. His ability to keep the atmosphere tense, while also entertaining, laid the foundation for what would become a worldwide format. It was this version that set the stage for multiple international adaptations of The Traitors.

Alan Cumming

2 5 Prime Video

In the US version of The Traitors, actor Alan Cumming took on the host’s mantle and made it completely his own. With his background in film and theatre, he brought a dramatic, campy, and highly entertaining style to the show. Hosting from a grand Scottish castle, Alan’s wardrobe, expressions, and delivery added a distinct personality to every episode. His work was also recognised with an Emmy Award in 2024, while the show won the Outstanding Reality Competition Program Award.

Claudia Winkleman

3 5 Prime Video

British broadcaster-writer Claudia Winkleman’s hosting of the UK edition turned her into the face of the format. Claudia created a quiet tension that fit The Traitors perfectly. Her hosting was so well-received that she even won a BAFTA Award in 2023 for Best Entertainment Performance, and the show itself won the Best Reality Programme Award.

Karine Vanasse

4 5 Prime Video

In the Canadian adaptation of The Traitors, acclaimed actress Karine Vanasse won over the audience. With a composed presence, she built the kind of psychological pressure that crept in slowly. Her hosting style matched the slow-burn tension of the game itself.

Rodger Corser

5 5 Prime Video

Best known for his work in Australian dramas, Rodger Corser brought an effortless sense of authority to The Traitors Australia. Grounded and charismatic, Rodger guided players through the mind games without ever stealing the spotlight. His cool-headed hosting style offered both comfort and caution, perfect for a game where trust is constantly tested.

Produced by BBC Studios India Productions, Prime Video India brings the Indian adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy award-winning global format The Traitors, in collaboration with All3Media International.

Filmmaker-TV host Karan Johar brings just the right dose of drama, wit and gravitas to a format that thrives on manipulation and suspense. With his signature style and sharp observations, the Indian adaptation promises to be as gripping, glamourous, and high-stakes as the versions that have captured audiences’ hearts around the world.

The Traitors will stream on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8pm.