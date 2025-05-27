Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan denies assaulting former manager: ‘Absolutely false’

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan on Tuesday dismissed allegations of assault leveled against him by former manager Vipin Kumar, calling them “entirely false, fake and alarming”.

According to Vipin's complaint, Mukundan slapped Kumar in a parking lot in Kakkanad and used abusive language after the latter posted a positive review of actor Tovino Thomas's film Narivetta.

As per media reports, Vipin also accused Mukundan of criminal intimidation and threatening to kill him. The actor has reportedly been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, obscene acts, and mischief.

Vipin Kumar, who claims to have worked with Mukundan for six years, lodged complaints with industry bodies FEFKA and AMMA against the actor, per reports. He alleged that the actor had been frustrated since the release of Marco (2024), despite the film’s success.

In a detailed statement, Unni Mukundan denied all allegations, claiming there was no physical altercation and that CCTV footage would support his stance.

“Vipin Kumar contacted me when I was about to produce my first film under my own production around 2018. He was never assigned as my personal manager ever, on record. There was no physical attack at any point of time as he claims and the allegations put forth are absolutely false and untrue. The whole place is under CCTV scanning,” wrote Mukundan on his Instagram Stories.

Mukundan also accused Vipin of gossiping, spreading rumours, and attempting to damage his reputation.

“I started getting many complaints regarding Vipin for gossiping and loose talks, from new and reputed film makers...anyway, on meeting him in person, he simply ignored all my concerns. He claims he has the support from a few of my friends from the industry...Since he had access to all my digital data, I then requested him to submit a written apology. He did not send it, rather I saw entirely false, fake and alarming allegations circulating against me on news portals and social media,” the 37-year-old actor added.

Mukundan also recounted how Vipin had gone to the extent of contacting an actress and asking her to marry the actor without the latter’s permission.

An investigation is currently underway.