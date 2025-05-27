K-drama star Kim Soo-hyun gets support from Hong Kong amid underage dating allegations

Hong Kong fans of K-drama actor Kim Soo-hyun arranged a special screening of his 2013 film Secretly, Greatly as a mark of support to the South Korean star amid underage dating allegations and controversy surrounding his alleged relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron, as per reports.

The film, which marked Kim Soo-hyun’s debut as a lead actor, also stars Park Ki-woong and Lee Hyun-woo in supporting roles.

More than 100 fans gathered in Hong Kong for a special screening of Secretly, Greatly. Organised by a local fan group, K Stars Hong Kong, the event functioned as both a tribute to his career and a display of support. The 2013 action-comedy earned him two Baeksang Awards.

Pictures of Soo-hyun’s fans carrying placards with the actor’s name during the screening are doing the rounds on social media.

“Hundreds of fans meet up for Kimm Soo Hyun's movie day. K stars Hong Kong had a special screening today. Over 100 Kim Soo Hyun fans in HK met up today for some eye time watching a flick of the Star of Stars, KSH. Secretly Greatly is a fantastic film, and you’ll laugh a lot. Like a lot, lot. His goofy side is very hilarious. Shout out to everyone who attended. BRING BACK THIS SMILE,” wrote a fan on social media.

Recently, several edited pictures of Kim Sae-ron and K-pop band BTS member Jungkook went viral on social media after some South Korean media reports claimed that she was in a relationship with a Korean idol back in 2018.

Earlier this month, Kim Sae-ron’s family accused Kim Soo-hyun of indulging in sexual acts with the former when she was 14, an allegation that Soo-hyun’s agency denied later.

Meanwhile, the Queen of Tears star was sued by three advertising agencies that demanded penalties from the actor. The firms also claimed that due to the controversies, they had to face damages that needed to be compensated for.

Kim Sae-ron’s family accused the 37-year-old actor of dating her when she was a minor. The actor dismissed the allegations in his first official statement regarding the controversy at a press conference last month.

Kim Sae-ron, who gained popularity as a child actor, passed away on February 16, which coincidentally is Soo-hyun’s birthday. According to police reports, the 24-year-old star died by suicide at her residence.

Kim Soo-hyun was one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea before the recent scandal. Park Hyung-sik has now surpassed him in terms of earnings per episode, as per reports.

Soo-hyun, who made his acting debut in 2007 with a supporting role in the TV series Kimchi Cheese Smile, tasted fame with popular shows It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, My Love From Star and Queen of Tears.