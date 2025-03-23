Fans hail Shreya Ghoshal after IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony gig: ‘She is evergreen’

Soon after Shreya Ghoshal’s performance at the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Saturday, social media has been flooded with praise for her renditions of iconic hits like Sooseki, Deewangi Deewangi, Rang De Basanti, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Zinda, and Mere Dholna.

"Shreya Ghoshal is evergreen. Timeless," wrote a social media user, sharing a clip of her singing Rang De Basanti at the ceremony.

Another user lauded her mesmerising performance, calling it an "iconic" moment.

A fan heaped praise on the orchestra and Shreya’s live recreations. "Shreya Ghoshal’s magical voice + a thundering orchestra = pure perfection. Her flawless set, featuring a Tamil gem, has us spellbound. Like if you’re obsessed too," the user wrote.

"Shreya Ghoshal’s voice is pure magic—flawless, timeless, and effortlessly soulful. A true legend who never misses a note," observed another user.

“Shreya Ghoshal never has a downtime. Never a note out of place. Many singers get terrible on stage with age. Their aura compensating for the lack of right notes. But Shreya is always ready. What a legendary voice,” wrote a user.

“We've been hearing her for 23 years since her turn in Devdas, but Shreya Ghoshal continues to surprise and mesmerise! Good God! We need a studio version of her version of Vande Mataram now. ASAP @arrahman,” wrote an user, sharing a video of Shreya singing AR Rahman’s 1997 classic.

Another fan exclaimed that Shreya’s rendition of Maa Tujhe Salaam gave him “goosebumps”.

“Once again, Shreya Ghoshal shows us why she is the greatest and the finest artist of our country. Bow down to the queen,” posted a fan.

Apart from Shreya, singer-rapper Karan Aujla and actress Disha Patani also performed at the opening ceremony. The event was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, who danced to Lut Put Gaya with Rinku Singh and later made Virat Kohli dance to the beats of Jhoome Jo Pathaan.