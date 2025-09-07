Fans furious as authorities cut power, abruptly ending Arijit Singh’s London concert

Singer Arijit Singh’s recent London concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was reportedly cut short after the authorities turned off the power supply due to curfew time.

A video shared by a fan club shows the crowd cheering for the singer during Friday’s show. The caption to the post reads, “No goodbye No last note. Just silence at 10:30pm. Arijit Singh kept asking them for 20 more minutes but at 10:30pm sharp, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pulled the plug.”

Videos shared by fans show Arijit singing chartbusters like Mere Dholna, Ami Je Tomar, Sapphire, Tere Hawaale and Saiyaara title track during the concert.

“This man is so insane and God-gifted... The command Arijit Singh has on music, wahhhh! What a memorable night! The stadium had to close roads 1 mile around and all the bars in the area played Arijit songs last night...Tottenham take over,” reads the caption of another post.

According to X users, Arijit performed for four hours at Friday’s concert before the organisers cut off the power supply at 10:30 pm, owing to curfew restrictions.

Several fans were left heartbroken and disappointed by this abrupt end to the show. “They did very nasty with him. Can't believe,” reads a post on X. “Power cut due to a curfew...Fans are heartbroken,” wrote another X user.

Arijit recently became the most followed artist on music streaming platform Spotify with over 150 million followers, beating American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, according to data tracking site Chart Master.