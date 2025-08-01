‘Pierces straight through heart’: Fans call Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri’s ‘Dhadak 2’ ‘emotionally explosive’

Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s latest romance drama Dhadak 2 has been hailed as an ‘emotionally explosive’ tale of love, identity, power and social barriers by first-show viewers following its August 1 release.

“From the very first frame to its gut-wrenching final moment, Dhadak 2 pierces straight through the heart. At 2 hours 26 minutes, Shazia Iqbal delivers a film that doesn't just tell a story - it awakens your soul. Emotionally explosive. Rarely does a film leave you emotionally shattered yet fulfilled,” wrote a fan on X.

“Siddhant Chaturvedi delivers a career-best performance, raw and emotionally layered. Triptii Dimri is ethereal, vulnerable, and commanding,” he added.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi as Neelesh, a Dalit student who gets admission into a college on quota. Neelesh falls in love with Triptii’s Vidhi, an upper-caste girl. What follows is a violent pushback from Vidhi’s family while Neelesh fights for his love and life.

Saurabh Sachdeva, Saad Bilgrami, Manjiri Pupala, Vipin Sharma, Deeksha Joshi, Mayank Khanna, Priyank Tiwari, Shantanu Pandey, Amit Jaat, Ashwant Lodhi, and Aditya Thakare round off the cast of Dhadak 2.

“A compelling blend of realism and emotion, Dhadak 2 stands out for its grounded storytelling and raw intensity. Siddhant Chaturvedi delivers a breakout performance, while Triptii Dimri lends quiet depth to her role. A powerful scene featuring Saurabh leaves a lasting mark,” wrote an X user heaping praise on Dhadak 2’s storyline and cast.

Another netizen called the film a ‘must-watch’. “Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi shine in this intense love story tackling caste & power. A gripping drama with strong performances, though the trailer revealed a bit much. Must-watch,” he wrote on X.

The performance of the cast and the film’s soundtrack also drew positive reactions.

“Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri deliver heartfelt performances in this intense love story. The first half builds emotions well, while the climax hits hard. Music & visuals stand out, but pacing feels slow at times,” he wrote.

Extolling Siddhant’s portrayal of Neelesh, a fan wrote, “#Siddhant's intense outburst – is an absolute knockout. Do watch for Siddhant’s performance and cinematography.”

Produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kr Bansal, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa and Somen Mishra, Dhadak 2 is a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018).

The original Dhadak film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, was a remake of Nagraj Manjule's 2016 Marathi film Sairat.