Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat’s mother slams Avinash over ‘disrespectful’ comments

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chaahat Pandey’s mother accused Avinash Mishra of mistreating Chaahat on Wednesday’s episode of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, marking the beginning of the show’s Family Week with drama and tension.

She confronted Avinash about his behaviour, specifically referencing a comment he made that Chaahat allegedly wanted to see him shirtless. The actress’ mother made it clear that such remarks deeply upset her family, particularly because they come from a small village where such comments are seen as damaging to one’s reputation.

She also lauded Kashish Kapoor for taking on Avinash. “Kashish gave him a befitting reply,” she said, tacitly supporting Kashish’s statement that Avinash was a “womaniser”.

While Avinash did apologise to Chaahat’s mother, he defended himself by saying that being labelled a womaniser was unjust. “It wasn’t right for you to call me that,” he said. However, Chaahat's mother was not appeased and criticised how Bigg Boss had set up a court for the dispute between Kashish and Avinash, but had not addressed her daughter’s issue. “Koi nahi, bahar bhi court hain. Jantaa bhi dekh raha hain,” she remarked.

Eisha Singh, who is Avinash’s close friend in the Bigg Boss house, intervened at this point. Eisha pointed out that by making such accusations, she too was questioning someone’s character. Eisha also tried to console Avinash, who appeared visibly shaken by the confrontation.

Later, Avinash jokingly told the other housemates that he might find himself entangled in legal issues once he exits the show. He jokingly told Karan Veer Mehra that he might call him for legal help — Karan had defended Avinash during the court task inside Bigg Boss house.