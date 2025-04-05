10 evergreen songs featuring late actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar's cinematic legacy endures, not just because of the films he starred in and directed but also for the many melodious songs that were integral to his movies. Be it sad, happy, philosophical or patriotic, there is a Manoj Kumar film song for every mood.

Here is a look at 10 popular songs from the films starring Manoj Kumar, who died on Friday at the age of 87: "Lag Ja Gale" from "Woh Kaun Thi?" (1964): Sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the romantic song is one of the most remixed numbers from the actor's filmography.

With music composed by Madan Mohan Kohli and lyrics by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan, the song featured Manoj alongside Sadhana in a scene drenched in a hauntingly beautiful and melancholic atmosphere. It was most recently used in Salman Khan's "Sikandar".

"Chaand Si Mehbooba Hogi Meri" from "Himalay Ki God Mein" (1965): A soft, poetic ode to love and longing, the song unfolds against the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayas. Mukesh’s soothing voice pairs beautifully with Manoj Kumar’s restrained yet heartfelt screen presence opposite Mala Sinha. Kalyanji Anandji composed the song, which had lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

"O Mera Rang De Basanti Chola" from "Shaheed" (1965): The powerful patriotic track, crooned by Mukesh, the song symbolises sacrifice, courage, and the spirit of revolution. Mahendra Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar and Rajendra Mehta also lent their voices to the track, which featured music by Prem Dhawan.

“Mere Desh Ki Dharti Sona Ugle” from "Upkar" (1967): ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ has become an anthem for every Indian and even today plays on loop on Independence Day and Republic Day.

The song, rich in agricultural imagery and overflowing with patriotic fervour, earned Mahendra Kapoor the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer. It had music by Kalyanji-Anandji with lyrics by Gulshan Bawra.

"Tauba Yeh Matwali Chaal" from "Patthar Ke Sanam" (1967): Another classic song by Mukesh with music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, the track is a proof of Manoj Kumar's charismatic presence. It sees him paired with Waheeda Rehman and Mumtaz, and remains a fan-favourite till date.

"Patthar Ke Sanam": A song about heartbreak and lover's betrayal, it was sung by Mohammed Rafi. Composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, it showcases Manoj Kumar in an emotional performance.

“Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada” from "Purab Aur Pachhim" (1970): The track is a heartfelt patriotic song composed by Kalyanji-Anandji with lyrics by Prem Dhawan and sung soulfully by Mahendra Kapoor.

It expresses pride in Indian identity, no matter where one lives. Manoj Kumar delivers the song with quiet strength and sincerity, making it a moving tribute to cultural roots and national pride.

"Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai" from "Shor" (1972): In the melancholic song, known for its split screen effect, Manoj is seen playing a violin on a seashore and Nanda running along the shore in blue saree. There are two versions of the track in "Shor", one sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh and the other with just the male vocals.

The song won Mukesh the National Award for Best Playback Singer, and Santosh Anand for Best Lyrics.

"Mehangai Maar Gayee” from "Roti Kapda Aur Makaan" (1974): Sung by Lata Mangeskhar and Mukesh, the song became popular for shedding light on the difficulties faced by common man. It was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal with lyrics by Verma Malik.

"Main Na Bhoolunga": Another popular track from "Roti Kapda Aur Makaan", the song captures the romance brewing between characters played by Manoj Kumar and Zeenat Aman.

