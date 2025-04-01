Sydney Sweeney attends family event with Glen Powell amid rumours of split with fiance

Amid rumours of her breakup with fiance Jonathan Davino, Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney was spotted with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell at the latter’s sister Leslie’s wedding rehearsal dinner, sparking buzz online.

The two were spotted together at Dallas restaurant Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex recently, show photos shared by celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi. The Instagram page of Deuxmoi also reported that the actors were seen together at Leslie’s wedding rehearsal dinner in Texas.

According to People, Sweeney and Davino’s breakup was “a long time coming”. A source close to the couple told the US-based entertainment magazine that their relationship has been “rocky for a long time.”

"She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects," a source told People, mentioning that Sweeney has been focusing on work after she ended her engagement.

"What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it,” the source further said about the couple who have been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2022.

Adding fuel to the rumours, Sweeney has been reportedly staying in a hotel separately. Fans also claimed that she recently deleted a photo of them kissing which was shared on Instagram in January. The Euphoria actress has also been seen without her engagement ring in recent photos posted on social media.

Sweeney and Powell have always maintained that they are good friends despite the rumours. “The fact that Anyone But You started with Bea being broken up with her boyfriend and meeting Ben at her sister’s wedding… Oh Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are about to give us the REAL movie,” a fan wrote on X, alluding to the plot of Anyone But You movie.

Sweeney — who, with her rising fame, has often mentioned that she likes to keep her personal and romantic life private — last spoke about Davino in an interview with Glamour UK in December 2023 where she addressed him as her “best friend”.

“I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age,” she said in the interview.