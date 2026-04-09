Kolkata wakes up to a rainy morning, more showers likely through the day

1 4 Images by Soumyajit Dey and Amit Datta

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Kolkata woke up to a rain-soaked Thursday after steady showers and thunderstorms through the night of April 8, bringing much-needed relief from the ongoing heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall continued across the city into the morning, with 24.8mm recorded in the 24 hours till 8.30am.

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The maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to hover around 30˚C, which is about 4.2 degrees below normal, while the minimum has dipped to around 21.3˚C, nearly 3.9 degrees below average. High humidity levels, ranging between 50 per cent and 100 per cent, are maintaining the damp conditions.

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The forecast for the next 24 hours indicates a generally cloudy sky through the morning, gradually becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon or evening. Light rain or thundershowers are likely to occur during the day, with chances of brief gusty winds in isolated areas.

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The ongoing weather activity is linked to favourable wind patterns and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, which has triggered enhanced thunderstorm activity across south Bengal.

Residents are advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms, especially during lightning spells and sudden gusts of wind that may affect traffic and outdoor movement.

RELATED TOPICS Kolkata Weather