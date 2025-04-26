'Sex Education' actress Emma Mackey joins Greta Gerwig’s 'Chronicles of Narnia' movie

"Sex Education" star Emma Mackey is set to step into the magical world of "Narnia" as she has been roped in to play a key character in filmmaker Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated adaptation of author C S Lewis’ classic book series.

Mackey, who earlier collaborated with Gerwig for the blockbuster movie "Barbie", will essay the role of the White Witch, the primary antagonist who previously portrayed by Tilda Swinton in the 2005 film "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe".

In the project, she will join Oscar-winner Meryl Streep, who is reportedly in talks to voice Aslan, the noble lion who guides and protects the children drawn into Narnia's enchanted realm.

Gerwig’s adaptation is expected to launch a new chapter for the franchise under the Netflix banner.

The filmmaker has penned the screenplay and is directing the film, which is reportedly based on "The Magician’s Nephew", the sixth book in Lewis’ novel series.

The story features the White Witch, also known as Jadis, in a central role.

"Narnia" is currently scheduled for a global IMAX release in November 2026. The movie will play exclusively for two weeks in theatres before making its debut on Netflix.

The streamer first announced plans to adapt Lewis’ fantasy series into new films and television shows in 2018.

Gerwig joined the project in 2020, following her Oscar-nominated directorial debut with "Lady Bird" and her widely praised adaptation of "Little Women".

