Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Kaantha’ enters IMDb’s ‘Top Anticipated New Indian Movies’ list after teaser drop

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming period drama Kaantha has earned a spot on IMDb’s ‘Top Anticipated New Indian Movies’ list, just days after its teaser release.

While Kaantha debuted at the fourth position on the list, Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2 occupied the top two positions. Punjabi film Heer Express secured the third rank.

“The response for the first teaser has been amazing! IMDb’s real-time ranking has included #KaanthaFilm in its Top Anticipated New Indian Movies. Coming to a theater near you on September 12,” Dulquer wrote on social media on Thursday.

The first look at the film, dropped on Monday by Dulquer’s banner Wayfarer Films to mark his 42nd birthday, introduces a father-son drama set in 1950s Madras. The two-minute-12-second teaser revolves around the making of the first horror film in Tamil/Telugu cinema.

Veteran actor Samuthirakani plays a revered filmmaker, lovingly called “Ayya”, while Dulquer essays the role of his superstar son. Tensions flare between the two, hinting at a clash of egos that forms the emotional core of the narrative.

Written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banners of Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media. The film is set to hit theatres on September 12.

Dulquer was last seen in Venky Atluri’s black comedy Lucky Baskhar. His upcoming slate also includes the Telugu film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, directed by Pavan Sadineni.