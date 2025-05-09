Donald Trump says ‘James Bond has nothing to worry about’ amid movie tariff concerns

US President Donald Trump has reassured fans of the James Bond movies that the franchise will not be impacted by his 100 per cent tariff proposal on films produced outside the United States.

“But James Bond has nothing to worry about, that I can tell you,” Trump said at a recent press conference, according to US-based entertainment magazine Variety.

“And you know, Sean Connery was a friend of mine. Sean Connery was responsible for getting zoning in Aberdeen. He said, ‘Let the bloody bloke build his golf courses.’ I was like four years into the process, and it was impossible in Aberdeen… He was a great guy, Sean Connery,” he added.

Sean Connery was the first actor to portray agent 007 in the movie adaptations of the Bond novels by Ian Fleming.

President Trump’s announcement about a 100 per cent tariff on films produced outside America, made on his social media platform Truth Social earlier this month, claimed the tariffs were necessary due to a “concerted effort by other nations” that he labelled a “national security threat”.

He stated that agencies like the department of commerce would begin the process of implementation immediately, although no specifics were provided.

The announcement has left the entertainment industry scrambling for clarity. It remains uncertain whether the tariffs would extend to streaming platforms, whether they would be calculated on production costs or revenues, or how co-productions and partially US-based projects would be classified.

As confusion continues to grow, the White House issued a statement saying “no final decisions” have been made yet on putting a tariff on movies. “The Administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump’s directive to safeguard our country’s national and economic security while making Hollywood great again,” a spokesperson added.

In February, Amazon MGM Studios took over creative control of the James Bond film franchise from long-time producers Eon Productions.

According to a report by Variety, the new agreement grants Amazon the authority to make key decisions, including the highly anticipated casting of the next James Bond.

James Bond, created by Ian Fleming in 1953, has been a cinematic staple since 1962.