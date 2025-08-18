MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Parag Tyagi gets late wife Shefali Jariwala’s face tattooed on chest to mark 15th anniversary

Jariwala, known for her iconic 2002 music video ‘Kaanta Laga’, passed away on June 27 at the age of 42

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.08.25, 05:44 PM
Parag Tyagi

Parag Tyagi Instagram

Actor Parag Tyagi honoured his late wife, actress Shefali Jariwala, by getting her face tattooed on his chest on their 15th relationship anniversary, shows a video he shared on Sunday.

“Doston wait is finally over. Here is my gift to pari on our 15th anniversary. She is always in my heart, in each and every cell of my body. Now everyone can see it,” Tyagi captioned his post on Instagram.

The video captures the process of Tyagi getting inked.

Jariwala, known for her iconic 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, died on June 27 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was found unresponsive at her Mumbai home and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Jariwala was 42 years old at the time of her death.

Jariwala and Tyagi tied the knot in August 2014 after a four-year relationship.

Earlier this month, Tyagi founded an NGO in honour of Jariwala. The Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation seeks to promote women’s empowerment and education.

Tyagi, 49, is known for his roles in popular television series like Pavitra Rishta, Brahmarakshas, Jodha Akbar, and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He also appeared in the 2023 Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

