‘Kaminey’ turning point in my career, led to ‘Saat Khoon Maaf’: Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday called her 2009 film Kaminey a turning point in her acting career, which led to her landing the lead role in Saat Khoon Maaf.

The 43-year-old actress walked down memory lane, revisiting the time when filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj contacted her to discuss the character Sweety Shekhar Bhope from Kaminey while she was shooting for Dostana in Miami.

“One cool evening after we wrapped the shoot, I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my ‘commercial’ image at the time,” she wrote on Instagram.

Priyanka recalled that Bhardwaj even travelled to Miami to meet her and narrate to her the story of Kaminey, which starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Though Priyanka only had eight scenes in total, Bhardwaj reassured her of a bigger role in another film.

“I remember him telling me the story, and I said, ‘Well, she has approximately 8 scenes.’ And he said, ‘With us working on it, it will end up being so much more. Trust me.’ And I did.”

The actress even confessed that she was ‘greedy’ to work with Bhardwaj, despite having a few scenes in the film, and later the duo worked on the thriller comedy Saat Khoon Maaf, which was an adaptation of the short story Susanna's Seven Husbands by Ruskin Bond.

“I was just greedy to work with him. A few years later, we did 7 Khoon Maaf. #Kaminey remains a turning point in my career. I learned so much from the master @vishalrbhardwaj, how to research, prepare and then surrender to the part,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram alongside a set of film stills that also feature Shahid Kapoor.

Kaminey, which also stars Amole Gupte, Deb Mukherjee, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles, revolves around the story of identical twins Guddu and Charlie, both played by Shahid, who hope to end their misery and lead a life of prosperity. However, things do not go as planned when they are forced into the world of corruption.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Prime Video’s newly released action drama Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon, MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The actress is also set to return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink with S.S. Rajamouli’s Globe Trotter.