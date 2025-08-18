‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight’s ‘House of Guinness’ to hit Netflix in September

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s upcoming series House of Guinness will premiere on Netflix on September 25, the streaming platform announced Monday, dropping a set of first-look photos.

“Your first look at Steven Knight’s House Of Guinness, following the rebellion, power and scandal of the Guinness brewery in 19th century Dublin, coming to Netflix 25 September,” wrote the makers on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

House of Guinness will delve into the dramatic tale of one of Europe's most iconic families, the Guinness Family. Set in 19th century Dublin and New York, the series will reimagine the aftermath of Sir Benjamin Guinness's death and explore how his will affects the lives of his four adult children — Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben — as well as an array of Dublin characters connected to the Guinness phenomenon.

The cast of the upcoming show includes Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness, Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness, Emily Fairn as Anne Plunket and Fionn O’Shea as Benjamin Guinness.

James Norton, Jack Gleeson, Dervla Kirwan, Michael McElhatton, Hilda Fay, Danielle Galligan, David Wilmot, Niamh McCormack and Seamus O’Hara round off the cast of the series.

Tom Shankland will direct the first five episodes of House of Guinness, while Mounia Akl will take over for the remaining episodes.