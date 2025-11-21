Donald Trump Jr., Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber to attend Udaipur wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju

Donald Trump Jr., Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez are among the international glitterati set to attend the wedding festivities of billionaire heiress Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur, Rajasthan, as per reports.

Bieber and Lopez are expected to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations, which kicked off on 20 November.

The wedding will also be attended by numerous Indian celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, and Jacqueline Fernandez, as per reports.

Dutch DJ-producer Tiesto performed at The Leela Palace on Thursday night, according to a report by news agency PTI. Traditional Rajasthani dance troupes and Manganiyar artists also performed.

Friday’s line-up of performers reportedly features celebrities like Black Coffee and DJ Aman Nagpal.

Security has been tightened in Udaipur for the high-profile wedding.

According to media reports, Netra and Vamsi’s wedding celebrations are spread across some of Udaipur’s most iconic venues. On Friday, a musical evening will be held at Zenana Mahal of the City Palace. The haldi ceremony is scheduled for 22 November and the wedding ceremony will be held at Jagmandir in the morning of 23 November. The reception will be held in the evening of 23 November. Guests will depart on chartered flights from Dabok airport on 24 November.

Trump Jr. visited the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra and Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre at Jamnagar in Gujarat on Thursday, according to a PTI report.

The bride’s father, Rama Raju Mantena, is the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a global pharmaceutical firm headquartered in Orlando with operations in multiple countries.

The groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder, a platform designed to help multi-location restaurants streamline delivery, takeaway services, and day-to-day operations. He has also spearheaded the development of several AI tools at Superorder, including an AI website builder for restaurants.

A Columbia University graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree, Gadiraju was named in Forbes’s 2024 list of 30 Under 30 (Food and Drink).