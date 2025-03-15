Disney+ renews ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ for Season 3

Disney+ has renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians for a third season, the makers announced alongside a teaser on Saturday.

“As the prophecy foretold. Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be back for Season 3 on @DisneyPlus,” reads a caption on the official X page of the creators.

While no official casting announcements have been made for Season 3, the upcoming instalment will adapt The Titan’s Curse, the third book in Rick Riordan’s best-selling series.

The Disney+ series follows Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), who discovers he is the son of Poseidon when several mythological creatures begin to hunt for him. Forced to flee, he finds refuge at Camp Half-Blood, a sanctuary for the children of Greek gods.

Season 2, which wrapped production in Vancouver, is set to premiere on Disney+ in December. It will see Percy, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood embark on a quest to retrieve the Golden Fleece and heal Thalia’s tree, facing Greek monsters along the way, including the cyclops Polyphemus.

The second season stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Percy’s journey will continue with a third season,” said Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis in a statement to the American media.

“This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time,” added author Rick Riordan.

Created by Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is available to stream on JioHotstar in India.