No free streaming of IPL on newly launched JioHostar; subscription plan starts at Rs 149

JioHotstar, the newly launched streaming platform formed as a result of the Viacom18 and Star India merger, will no longer provide unlimited free streaming of IPL cricket matches, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday.

Instead, the platform will reportedly adopt a hybrid model where a subscription becomes necessary after users reach a specified content consumption threshold. For IPL, viewers will be directed to the subscription plan page once they saturate the initial free minutes of streaming matches live.

ADVERTISEMENT

JioCinema had offered free IPL streaming since 2023, when they secured the rights to the tournament. The decision to revise the streaming model for the Indian Premier League (IPL) follows the $8.5 billion merger last year between Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and Walt Disney's India media assets.

Launched on February 14, JioHotstar integrates content from Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema. According to a press release, the platform will soon introduce new subscription plans, replacing the existing ones.

While subscription plan details are yet to be disclosed, the press note mentions “compelling subscription plans tailored to diverse audience needs, starting at Rs. 149 per quarter”.

Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will transition seamlessly to JioHotstar, the company confirmed. Additionally, the platform has introduced Sparks, a dedicated section for digital creators.

IPL 2025, a two-month-long cricket extravaganza featuring some of the greatest cricketers from across the globe, is scheduled to begin on March 21 and conclude on May 25.

JioHotstar had not issued any official statement regarding IPL streaming by the time this report was filed.

A source from JioHotstar, however, said that the company was yet to decide whether sports events will be made available for free or not on the newly launched platform.