Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo wins the internet by rescuing girl from abandoned building

Indian Army officer-turned-fitness influencer Khushboo Patani has won the internet by rescuing a distressed child from an abandoned building near her home in Bareilly.

“Jako rakhe saiyan ,maar sake nah koi. I hope she will be taken care by authorities and whatever is the chain of command ahead with proper rules and regulations,” wrote Khushboo, sister of actress Disha Patani, alongside a video that shows her picking up the little girl in her arms and consoling her.

The child, whose real name is Inaayak, was handed over to the Bareilly police. According to another video Khushboo shared, the police found the girl’s biological parents and she was reunited with her mother.

Khushboo also shared that the girl was separated from her mother at a railway station. Someone kidnapped her from there and later abandoned her in the dilapidated building.

In the video, Khushboo, 33, expressed concern about the girl’s future and safety as her parents seemed negligent.

Actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Disha Patani praised Khushboo for her efforts in the comments section of the posts.

Fans also lauded Khushboo for rescuing the child. “Just cried seeing this , Sad. Great that god send you there to save this child more and more power to you,” wrote a social media user on Instagram. “You are my role model Major whom I always want to be like and I am proud of choosing you as my Role model,” commented another.

Khushboo, who was a Lieutenant in the Indian Army, is now a fitness coach and entrepreneur counsellor. She is the older sister of actress Disha Patani. Disha often shares pictures and videos with Khushboo on her social media.