Did James Gunn announce a sequel to ‘Superman’? Here’s what we know

Fans cannot keep calm as James Gunn said he is working on writing a “sequel” on Thursday. The director, however, clarified that the upcoming film is not a direct sequel to the David Corenswet-starrer.

Gunn is currently writing the script for the new film where Superman will have a major role, he told fans during a conversation on the Threads app.

The 58-year-old filmmaker also addressed the ongoing clash between Zack Snyder and James Gunn fans following the release of Superman. The DC chief has advised people to stay away from online toxicity and not interact with negativity.

“Very solid advice James. Now that Superman is out and the press tour is finished, do you have any time to relax?” asked a fan in the comments.

In response, Gunn wrote, “Peacemaker press!! And sequel writing.”

However, this left fans confused, with one of them asking whether Gunn is writing the script for a direct sequel to Superman or a different movie where the Man of Steel will have a major role as announced by the director in the past.

“Yes, yes, sorry. This is the same movie. Superman has a major role. It's not Superman 2,” Gunn replied.

In his Threads post, Gunn said, “If you see something toxic online, my advice would be, don’t interact with it. Attention only fans the flames of online toxicity. It’s one of the reasons I’m primarily on this platform.”

“It isn’t because there are fewer toxic people here (although there seemingly are), it’s because it started as an online culture more willing to let the toxic personality in the back of the room shout himself hoarse and go away. When you shout back, you’re making that voice relevant,” he added.

Following the release of Gunn’s Superman on July 11, there has been a significant clash between fans of Zack Snyder's DC films (SnyderVerse) and those who support James Gunn's new DC Universe direction. This clash is fueled by a difference in creative visions for the DC characters and a strong sense of loyalty to Snyder's specific interpretations.

Some Snyder fans are actively trying to sabotage Gunn's projects by review bombing and attempting to disrupt ticket sales.

For viewers who are interacting with the toxicity coming from Snyder fans, Gunn had one message: “You’re giving it a sounding board”. He said, “You are the midwife helping to birth that toxic voice into the world. You’re helping to make a few thousand angry voices seem like millions.”

The kind of toxicity that Gunn is particularly referring to includes rage and cruelty. “I’m not talking about not liking something or having reasonable arguments about things we like and don’t,” he clarified.

The new Superman movie traces the journey of Clark Kent, played by David Corenswet, as he struggles to reconcile his Kryptonian roots with his life in Smallville with his adoptive family. The cast also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.