Dia Mirza, Tom Hanks turn narrators for Animal Planet, discovery+ shows

Actress Dia Mirza and Hollywood star Tom Hanks have lent their voices to discovery+ and Animal Planet’s latest shows titled The Dooars World and The Americas, respectively.

Directed by Shaon Pritam Baral, The Dooars World premiered on August 15 with a simulcast on Discovery and Animal Planet.

The Americas, which premiered on August 18, airs Monday to Friday at 9.00pm on Animal Planet, with simultaneous telecasts on Discovery.

Both titles are also available to stream on Discovery’s OTT platform, discovery+.

The Dooars World transports viewers to the lush foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, where the Dooars region forms a vital geographical corridor between India and Bhutan.

The series captures the intricate patterns of coexistence between wildlife and local communities in one of India’s richest biodiversity hotspots, offering a cinematic journey into an ecosystem that thrives on delicate balance.

From the frozen Arctic to the windswept tip of Patagonia, the 11-part global event series The Americas, captures breathtaking, untold wildlife stories from Earth’s most varied landmass — the only one to stretch between both poles.

Talking about the series, Sai Abishek, head of factual entertainment, lifestyle and kids at Warner Bros. Discovery’s South Asia branch said, “The Dooars World is a great example – first-time director Shaon Pritam Baral pairs with Dia Mirza’s soulful narration to showcase one of India’s most biodiverse regions.”

“On the other side of the world, Tom Hanks brings his unmistakable voice to The Americas, an epic journey across two continents. It’s this mix of new energy and established voices that makes our storytelling both spectacular and memorable,” he added.

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Shauna Gautam’s Netflix romance drama Nadaaniyan. Tom Hanks was recently seen in Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme. The movie is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.