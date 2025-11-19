‘Dear CBFC, don’t mess up this time’: ‘Dhurandhar’ trailer divides internet over scene cuts

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar trailer, dropped on Tuesday, has sent the internet into a tizzy, with some expressing concern over the gore and violence shown in the film and others worried about possible censor board cuts that may mar the experience.

“Dear CBFC, don't mess up this time…” an internet user wrote on X. “A 4-min trailer without revealing anything, A 4-min trailer that still feels short, A 4-min trailer that manages to hype you up. #adtiyadhar you have my attention. The dialogues, the music, the action, the cast has me hooked, super excited now for #Dhurandhar,” they added.

Another tweeted: “Excellent! But the only issue is we don't know how many scissors is CBFC going to use on it, coz forget about A certificate, with this much violence, an uncut release looks difficult.” They continued, “After Animal, #Dhurandhar is the only trailer that's giving me I-CAN'T-MISS-IT-IN-THEATRE vibes.”

While a section of the internet is left wondering whether the film will receive cuts, others expressed the need for censoring the gory parts.

“#Dhurandhar trailer is too gory. Can we please cut out the first 15 seconds?” one wrote.

Another X user shared, “The opening scene of trailer shows it's not meant for weak hearts, snowflakes and Dhruv Rathee.”

The post takes a jibe at YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who slammed filmmaker Aditya Dhar for exposing the audience to graphic violence, gore and torture sequences.

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy operating in Pakistan and co-stars Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan. Two sequences from the trailer — Arjun Rampal’s ISI Major skinning a person alive, and Akshaye Khanna’s Lahore gangster bludgeoning a man with a stone — have become focal points in the debate over the film’s gory tone.

The film, which also features Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, is slated to hit theatres on 5 December.