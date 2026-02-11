‘Dhurandhar’ singer Jasmine Sandlas halts Delhi concert after spotting harassment of women in the audience

Singer Jasmine Sandlas paused her Delhi concert midway after noticing a group of women in the audience allegedly being harassed by men, show videos that have gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred during Sandlas’ recent concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 7. Videos circulating online show the singer beginning a song before abruptly stopping to address security personnel.

“Security, can you please remove these two guys? Kudiya nu tang kar rahe hai (They are troubling these women),” Sandlas is heard saying in the clip.

She then addressed the audience in Punjabi, “Appan gawan ge hi nahi jab tak kudiya safe ni feel karti hoye (I will not perform till the time women don’t feel safe in my concert)”.

“I will casually walk around like this until the problem is solved,” added the singer, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with several users and journalists sharing the clip and praising Sandlas for intervening.

“Respect to Jasmine Sandlas for taking a stand when it truly mattered. No performance is more important than the safety and dignity of women in the audience. Artists using their platform to call out harassment sends a powerful message that such behavior will not be tolerated. Every woman deserves to feel safe in public spaces especially at events meant for joy and celebration,” one user wrote on X.

Another user posted, “We need more Jasmine Sandlas around us”. “Bravo Jasmine Sandlas... Respect! This is how you take a stand,” read another comment.

Sandlas, a prominent name in the Punjabi music industry, is known for tracks such as Illegal Weapon, Sip Sip and Taras from the horror comedy film Munjya.

She most recently lent her voice to two chart-topping tracks for Aditya Dhar’s spy drama Dhurandhar — the title track alongside rapper Hanumankind, and Shararat with Madhubanti Bagchi.

At the February 7 concert, she was joined by Ayesha Khan, who featured in the music video of Shararat.