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regular-article-logo Monday, 23 March 2026

‘Dhurandhar 2’ on rampage at box office, crosses Rs 750-crore mark globally in four days

The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has grossed over Rs 550 crore in India so far

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.03.26, 01:33 PM
Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar 2’ File Picture

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is one a rampage across the global box office, registering one of the biggest extended opening weekend collections in Indian cinema.

According to the makers of the film, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has grossed Rs 761 crore globally within four days of release.

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“Rescripting box office history,” a poster shared by JioStudios on X said. The caption for the post reads, “Duniya ka Babbar Sher”.

Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 191 crore nett in India on Day 4, taking its total India net collection to Rs 466 crore nett, as per the makers. It earned Rs 117 crore nett on Day 3, Rs 83 crore nett on Day 2 and Rs 145 crore nett on the opening day (including paid previews)/

The India gross collection stands at Rs 550 crore. Overseas collections are at Rs 211 crore gross.

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to rank second among the highest four-day opening weekends for Indian films, behind Pushpa 2 (Rs 795.50 crore gross). It has surpassed the four-day worldwide totals of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 615 crore gross), RRR (Rs 568.10 crore gross), and KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 546 crore gross).

In terms of India nett collections for the first four days, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stands behind Pushpa 2 (Rs 529 crore) and ahead of Baahubali 2 (Rs 384 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 380.15 crore), and RRR (Rs 365.80 crore).

The spy thriller also emerged as the first Hindi film to record a single-day collection of over Rs 100 crore nett, two days in a row.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The first instalment of the franchise had earned Rs 1,300 crore globally.

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