‘Itne paise kaafi nahi hai kya’: Dhruv Rathee questions Shah Rukh Khan for paan masala endorsement

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has appealed to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to stop endorsing paan masala products and consider the social impact of such brands.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Rathee referred to reports stating that the Jawan actor’s net worth is around $1.4 billion (approximately Rs 12,400 crore).

In the video, Rathee says, “Shah Rukh Khan ab ek billionaire ban chuke hai... unki net worth $1.4 billion pohach chuki hai. Rupiyo mein kaha jaaye toh kareeb Rs 12,400 crore hota hai... isko imagine kar pana bhi mushkil hai.”

He discussed how much interest the actor could earn from that amount and what his annual spending might include, such as properties, a private jet, and travel.

Rathee then questioned Khan’s endorsement of a paan masala brand. “Mera Shah Rukh Khan se sawaal yeh hai, kya itne paise kaafi nahi hai kya? Agar kaafi hai toh kya majburi padi ke paan masala jaisi haani kaarak chiz ko aap abhi bhi promote kar rahe ho?” he said.

He also mentioned reports that Khan was paid between Rs 100-200 crore for such advertisements and asked him to consider their social effect.

“Sawaal yeh hai ke kya aapko yeh extra Rs. 100-200 crore ki sahi mein zarurat bhi hai? Apni andar jhaak kar honestly yeh sawaal pucho. Kya kijiyega itni dhan raashi ka? Aur dusri taraf sochkar dekho, desh ka top actor agar yeh haani kaarak chize promote karna bandh kar dega, toh kya impact padega iska desh par?” Rathee added.

He concluded by asking viewers to share the video so that the message reaches the actor.

Shah Rukh, or his team, have not responded to Rathee’s video.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is currently working on King, directed by Siddharth Anand, featuring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi.