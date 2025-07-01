Dhanush wraps shooting for Aanand L Rai’s romantic musical ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

Actor Dhanush has completed shooting for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming romantic musical Tere Ishk Mein, he announced on Monday.

Co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tere Ishk Mein is a spin-off to the 2013 Aanand L Rai-directed romance drama Raanjhanaa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a picture of a couple’s blood-stained hands holding each other, the actor wrote, “And it’s a wrap.”

Earlier this year, the makers unveiled two first-look teasers of Tere Ishq Mein, one featuring Kriti and the other featuring Dhanush. In the first teaser, the makers introduced Dhanush in a dishevelled look, with a heavy beard and hair.

In the second teaser, the filmmakers introduced Kriti’s character – Mukti.

Starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raanjhanaa follows the story of Kundan (Dhanush), the son of a Hindu pundit, who discovers that his childhood sweetheart Zoya (Sonam) loves city-bred Akram (Abhay) and wants to marry him. However, he persistently seeks to win her heart.

Tere Ishk Mein is backed by T-series and Color Yellow Production. The background score for the film is composed by A.R. Rahman.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Netflix’s thriller film Do Patti. Dhanush, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the Tamil drama Idly Kadai, set to hit theatres on October 1.