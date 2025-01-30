Dev, Moon Moon Sen and other celebs attend star-studded premiere of ‘Ei Raat Tomar Amaar’

The Wednesday premiere of Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s Ei Raat Tomar Amaar, starring Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen, was attended by a galaxy of Tollywood stars including Dev, Moon Moon Sen, Solanki Roy and Sandipta Sen at Cinepolis, Acropolis Mall in Kolkata. Here’s a look.
Currently basking in the success of his latest release Khadaan, Dev attended the premiere of Ei Raat Tomat Amaar in an all-black outfit.
Aparna Sen (left) and Anjan Dutt (right) play a married couple for the first time in their career in the Parambrata directorial.
Moon Moon Sen, who has shared screen space with Anjan Dutt in films like Bow Barracks Forever (2004) and Borodin (2018), graced the event in a black suit.
Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, who recently shared screen space with Parambrata in Srijit Mukherji’s Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei, was also present at the premiere.
Sandipta Sen looked charming in a black dress paired with a green jacket.
Solanki Roy, who will headline Hoichoi’s upcoming series Bishohori, showed up at the premiere in a maroon tunic and a golden leather skirt.
Anirban Chakrabarti, who plays the eccentric sleuth Eken Babu in Hoichoi’s Puro Puri Eken, also attended the premiere.
Parambrata, looking dapper in a beige blazer, attended the event with his wife Piya Chakraborty.