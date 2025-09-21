In pictures: Dev marks 20 years in Tollywood with a star-studded celebration

Koel Mallick, Nussrat Jahan, Idhika Paul, Srabanti Chatterjee and Srijit Mukherji were among the Tollywood celebrities who attended the grand celebration of Dev’s 20th anniversary in the Bengali film industry. Here’s a look.

1 9 SVF

Dev looked dapper in a black suit at the event which doubled up as the trailer launch for the actor’s upcoming film Raghu Dakat.

2 9 SVF

One of the night’s most spectacular moments came when Dev’s leading ladies Sayantika Banerjee, Srabanti, Nussrat Jahan, and Idhika Paul lit up the stage together, celebrating his legacy of iconic screen pairings.

3 9 SVF

Dev also performed with Koel Mallick, his first co-star. The actors have shared screen space in numerous films like Premer Kahini (2008), Dui Prithibi (2010) and Paglu (2011).

4 9 SVF

Anirban Bhattacharya, who plays the antagonist in Raghu Dakat, also performed at the event.

5 9 SVF

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji engaged in a light-hearted banter with Dev.

6 9 SVF

Dev also shook a leg with directors Avijit Sen, Rahool Mukherjee, Rino, and Dhrubo Banerjee.

7 9 SVF

Producers Shrikant Mohta, Mahendra Soni, Nispal Singh Rane, and Atanu Roy Chowdhury — who have worked with Dev in the past — participated in an interactive session.

8 9 SVF

Dev’s parents and family joined him on stage with his beloved dogs Happy and Lucky.

9 9 SVF

Dev plays a vigilante warrior in Raghu Dakat, which will hit theatres in West Bengal on September 25. The film will be released in theatres across the country on September 26.