Dev, Koel Mallick, Mimi Chakraborty and Parambrata Chatterjee celebrate Saraswati Puja 2025

Dev, Koel Mallick, Mimi Chakraborty and Parambrata Chatterjee were among the Tollywood celebrities who celebrated Saraswati Puja on Sunday. Here’s a look.

Paglu co-stars Dev and Koel, who were last seen together in the 2017 film Cockpit, posed for the camera together on Sunday. While Koel looked stunning in a yellow sari with printed borders, Dev donned a white graphic pinstriped shirt paired with jeans.

Mimi Chakraborty posted sunkissed pictures of her in a blue embroidered kurti set.

Jeet, who last appeared in Boomerang alongside Rukmini Maitra, celebrated the occasion with his loved ones. The actor wore a yellow kurta-pyjama set to mark the day.

Rituparna Sengupta was all smiles as she posed for the camera with filmmaker-actress Sudeshna Roy.

Parambrata attended the Saraswati Puja organised by the Directors Association of Eastern India, in a sleeveless yellow printed jacket worn over a white full-sleeved shirt.

Actress Ishaa Saha dropped a series of pictures from her pandal hopping session on Sunday. She shared the frames with Abir Chatterjee and Tanusree Chakraborty.

Dona Ganguly posted a photo with her mother and her daughter Sana on the occasion of Saraswati Puja.