Dev looks fierce as a vigilante warrior in new poster of Dhrubo Banerjee’s ‘Raghu Dakat’

Bengali star Dev looks fierce as a vigilante warrior in the official poster of Dhrubo Banerjee’s Raghu Dakat, dropped on Thursday.

The poster shows Dev riding a horse and wielding a machete.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Visionary filmmaker Dhrubo Banerjee brings this towering historical folk figure to life in a cinematic spectacle of rebellion, sacrifice, and the fight for justice,” an official press communique from the makers said.

“The definition of courage, not compromise. Presenting the official poster of #RaghuDakat. In cinemas this #Puja2025. Countdown to the biggest celebration in Bengali Cinema begins now,” the official handle of SVF wrote on X alongside the poster.

Set against the backdrop of the 18th century, the historical drama is a tale of a legendary figure who rises as a saviour during one of the most turbulent times in Bengal's history. The film also features Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul, and Roopa Ganguly in key roles.

Last month, the makers had released the pre-teaser of the period drama, which showed British colonisers unleashing a reign of terror in Bengal until a vigilante warrior rises from the ranks to save the downtrodden people.

Produced by SVF and Dev Entertainment Ventures, Raghu Dakat has been a passion project for both Dhrubo Banerjee and Dev. First announced in 2021, the film faced several delays before going on floors earlier this year.

Dhrubo Banerjee had previously worked with Dev for the period sports drama Golondaaj, where the Bengali actor had essayed the role of Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, regarded as the ‘father of Indian football’.

Raghu Dakat is set to clash with Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s Raktabeej 2, and Subhrajit Maitra’s Devi Chaudhurani at the box office this Durga Puja.