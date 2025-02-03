Dev, Anirban Bhattacharya, Roopa Ganguly and other cast members attend ‘Raghu Dakat’ mahurat

Dev, Roopa Ganguly, Anirban Bhattacharya, Idhika Paul and other Tollywood celebrities attended the mahurat of Dhrubo Banerjee’s historical drama Raghu Dakat, held on the occasion of Saraswati Puja at SVF office in Kolkata. Produced by SVF and Dev Entertainment Ventures, the film is slated for a Durga Puja release this year. Here are some photos from the mahurat.

Director Dhrubo Banerjee holds the clapstick as cast and crew pose for the camera at Raghu Dakat mahurat on Sunday.

Dhrubo Banerjee poses with a machete — a weapon associated with the Raghu Dakat — at the mahurat. The filmmaker had previously worked with Dev for Golondaaj (2021).

Idhika Paul, who made her big screen debut alongside Dev in Khadaan (2024), posing with a clapstick.

Roopa Ganguly is set to make a big-screen comeback with Raghu Dakat. The actress-turned-politician was last seen in the 2023 Bengali television series Meyebela.

Dev and Anirban Bhattacharya, who shared screen space in Dhrubo Banerjee’s Golondaaj (2021), are set to work together again in Raghu Dakat.

Dev, Idhika and Anirban at the mahurat of Raghu Dakat on Sunday.

The cast of Raghu Dakat also includes Sohini Sarkar. The actress, who gave the mahurat a miss, had visited Dev’s production house earlier this week.