‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc’ trilogy part 1 India release date out

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the first feature film in the cinematic trilogy, is set to hit Indian theatres on September 12, distributors IMAX announced on Tuesday, dropping a new poster of the anime.

“It's almost time to experience the beginning of an epic cinematic trilogy! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle comes to IMAX September 12,” IMAX wrote alongside the poster.

The poster features Tanjiro and Giyu showcasing their individual fighting styles, anticipating an epic showdown inside Muzan’s lair.

The first part of the Infinity Castle movie trilogy follows Tanjiro facing off against Upper Rank Three demon Akaza to avenge Fire Hashira Rengoku’s tragic death.

The highly-anticipated movie will hit theatres in Pakistan on August 14, which marks the country’s Independence Day

In the movie adaptation of the Mugen Train arc, released in 2020, Rengoku died after a battle with Akaza, which left Tanjiro and others in shock. Years later, Akaza is back, and this time, he won’t be able to escape easily as Tanjiro will avenge the death of his mentor and inspiration.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opened to 1.7 billion yen (around USD 12 million) at the Japanese box office on July 18, breaking the record for highest opening day collection set by 2020’s Mugen Train.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the first film in the anime franchise, raked in a staggering USD 485 million at the end of its theatrical run in 2020.

A critical and box office success, Mugen Train is the highest-grossing anime movie of all time and the highest-grossing Japanese film at the global box office, with a total collection of over USD 500 million to date.

Infinity Castle is now shaping up to surpass Mugen Train — both commercially and reception-wise. Soon after its premiere in Japan, fans heaped praise on the film for its “insane” visuals, calling it the best Ufotable production ever.

The original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Four albums from the series and four orchestral concerts are currently available on global music streaming platforms.