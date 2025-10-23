‘One-Punch Man’ S3 director quits X to protect mental health after outrage over animation quality

Following its long-awaited release after six years, One-Punch Man Season 3 is facing criticism from fans disappointed with its animation quality.

Many fans have voiced their frustration directly at the staff of animation studio J.C. Staff, prompting a flurry of scathing remarks that ultimately led the season’s director, Shinpei Nagai, to delete his X account for the sake of his mental health.

A translation of his last post is doing the rounds on social media.

“I have some rather unfortunate news. There are a few people among my followers who are pretending to be allies but are actually engaging in rage-baiting, so I’ve decided to delete my account,” the post read.

Nagai said that their actions — such as taking his statements out of context, trying to elicit comments that violate NDAs (non-disclosure agreements), or turning them into profit — are “unacceptable” and “cannot be overlooked”.

Nagai had initially requested the makers to keep the news of him directing Season 3 under wraps until it was time for it to be released.

“It’s always the genuine fans who end up suffering the most,” he said, adding, “I cannot forgive those who tarnish the staff’s honour or exploit the struggles of the creators for profit through hate.”

“I will not create any accounts in the future either. I cannot overlook actions that degrade the work itself, so I ask for your understanding. Honestly, this is taking a toll on my mental health, and it only brings negatives to the work, the staff, and the original creators. But such despicable behavior is unforgivable,” he continued.

The animation director, also known for his work on Psycho-Pass, signed off by expressing his gratitude to fans who have been kind to him.

“To the fans who have been truly kind to me, I want to express my gratitude and apologies. It was truly enjoyable,” he said.

Although fans had to wait for six years for Season 3, several viewers have called the animation “lifeless” and “underwhelming” — a criticism which the anime also faced for its second season, which was created by J.C. Staff after a shift from Studio Madhouse.

Season 1, animated by Madhouse, is considered one of the best-animated anime seasons of the decade. Season 2, produced by J.C. Staff, however, was seen as a major downgrade in visual quality, though some defended it as “serviceable” given J.C. Staff’s tight schedule and smaller budget.

As the anime continues to receive widespread criticism from fans, veteran animator Vincent Chansard, known for his work on One Piece, recently came out in support of the studio.

During a YouTube livestream interview, Chansard said, “I think a lot of people blame J.C. Staff, but it’s a bit more complex.”

“Sometimes, it’s not about the animation studio; sometimes it’s about the production committee that is on top of everything,” he added.

Chansard went on to say that J.C. Staff is “a studio that’s trained to survive”, pointing out the harsh working conditions in Japan’s animation industry. “Right now, it’s very difficult for them,” he said.