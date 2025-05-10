Demi Moore and Colman Domingo to feature in new film 'Strange Arrivals'

Actors Demi Moore and Colman Domingo will feature in "Strange Arrivals".

Helmed by an Oscar-winning director, Roger Ross Williams, the film is produced by Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Samantha Lang and Anne Carey, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"Strange Arrivals" is based on Barney and Betty Hill's incident. The couple claimed they had been abducted by the aliens in 1961, which also turned to be the first case of an alien abduction.

The couple said the incident took place while they were returning from their honeymoon in Niagara Falls.

"As a director, to be able to work with actors at the top of their craft, is a dream. Demi and Colman coming together for the first time to bring Jane Anderson’s beautiful script that illuminates the human condition to life, will be magic," Williams said in a statement.

